Financial Survey: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 4 0 3.00 OppFi 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.26%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 117.23%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than OppFi.

This table compares MoneyLion and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57% OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 3.12 -$177.65 million N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 1.03 $25.55 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion beats OppFi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

