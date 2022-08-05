eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.33. eXp World shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 7,147 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,346. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 31.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 599,735 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in eXp World by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

