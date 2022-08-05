Eversource Energy to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $17,742,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

