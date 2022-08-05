EQT Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

EQT Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.