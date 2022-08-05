Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Cormark

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9573333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

