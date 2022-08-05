eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 113.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.