DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

