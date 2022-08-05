Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.83.

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.34. The stock has a market cap of C$538.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,410,930.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

