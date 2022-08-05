Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,723 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $31.06 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $206,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

