Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.05.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

