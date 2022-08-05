Cormark Weighs in on Boralex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB downgraded shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of BLX opened at C$48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.06. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$48.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

