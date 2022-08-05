Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $280.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.31. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $284.46. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

