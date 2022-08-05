Brokers Set Expectations for Arcosa, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arcosa in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Arcosa’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 14.9 %

ACA stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.