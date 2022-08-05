Brokers Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaSpine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
SeaSpine Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 277,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
