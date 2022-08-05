Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$199.73.

BYD stock opened at C$159.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$156.32. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

