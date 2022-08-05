Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 9.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.95%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

