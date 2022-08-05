Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Target Price at GBX 182.50

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 161 ($1.97).

A number of research firms have recently commented on JUP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($153,167.50).

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

LON:JUP opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.43). The firm has a market cap of £710.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.43%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.