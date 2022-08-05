BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for BlackRock TCP Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TCPC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

