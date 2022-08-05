Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 3.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.26.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

