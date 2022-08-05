Bank of America Downgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Underperform

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Weber has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weber will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Weber by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Weber by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Weber by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

