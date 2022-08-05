Balentine LLC Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Autohome Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ATHM opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

