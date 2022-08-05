Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 1,779 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.