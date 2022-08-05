Balentine LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ELS opened at $73.75 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

