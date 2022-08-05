Balentine LLC Invests $343,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

