Balentine LLC Invests $231,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.47.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

