Balentine LLC Has $322,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:JHX opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.34.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 48.48%. The company had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Further Reading

