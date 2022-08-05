Balentine LLC Acquires New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after acquiring an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,325,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.36 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

