Balentine LLC Acquires 774 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

