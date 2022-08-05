B. Riley Comments on Carter’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

