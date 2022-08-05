ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,161.0 days.
ASM Pacific Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.
About ASM Pacific Technology
