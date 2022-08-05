ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,161.0 days.

ASM Pacific Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

