APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 7.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 164,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,476,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at APA

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $5,774,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $1,634,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

