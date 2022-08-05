Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT at $36.17

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of KNTE opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $553.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

