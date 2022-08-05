American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

AEP opened at $99.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

