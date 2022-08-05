AIA Group Ltd Purchases 471 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Snowflake by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Snowflake by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Snowflake by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $160.76 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

