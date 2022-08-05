AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,890 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

