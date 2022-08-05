AIA Group Ltd Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

