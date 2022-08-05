AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,358,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

