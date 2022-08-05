AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $191.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44. The firm has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

