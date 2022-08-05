AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,837 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of KKR opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.