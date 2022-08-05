AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,141 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,508,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

