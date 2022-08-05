AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $212.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

