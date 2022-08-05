AIA Group Ltd Acquires 389 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

