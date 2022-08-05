Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $49.48 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.