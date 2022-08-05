Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Trading Down 4.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

NYSE HAL opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

