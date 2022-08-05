Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.06 Million Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $82.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.