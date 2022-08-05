Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

