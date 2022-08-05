Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,761 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $73.71 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

