2,881 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.