Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Wipro Price Performance
Shares of WIT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
