Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

VC opened at $128.65 on Monday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

